Analysts Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,637 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,656,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,459,000 after acquiring an additional 373,392 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,842,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,236,000 after acquiring an additional 284,653 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,785,000 after acquiring an additional 402,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 996,347 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,818. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.45 and a 1-year high of $75.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

