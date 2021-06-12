BonFi Market Cap Tops $1.49 Million (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. BonFi has a market cap of $1.49 million and $1.48 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BonFi has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One BonFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00061594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00021974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.77 or 0.00790261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.50 or 0.08382875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00086921 BTC.

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

