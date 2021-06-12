Analysts Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Billion

Analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report sales of $5.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. Applied Materials posted sales of $4.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $22.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.49 billion to $22.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.64 billion to $25.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. ICAP increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,443 shares of company stock worth $44,694,744 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,367,378,000 after purchasing an additional 176,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,397,000 after acquiring an additional 305,619 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,543,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,622,526,000 after acquiring an additional 115,387 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $136.82. 6,077,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,610,656. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.30. The company has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

