$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $5.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on CERN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

CERN traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.27. 3,439,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,044. Cerner has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

