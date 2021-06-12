SWYFT (SWYFTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15,246.32

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One SWYFT coin can now be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SWYFT has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. SWYFT has a total market capitalization of $15,246.32 and $7,346.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SWYFT Profile

SWYFTT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

