Enecuum (ENQ) Market Cap Achieves $12.79 Million

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0714 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enecuum has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $12.79 million and $328,003.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enecuum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00061746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00022001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.94 or 0.00790611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.77 or 0.08418602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00086921 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 194,775,279 coins and its circulating supply is 179,025,272 coins. The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ENQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Enecuum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enecuum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.