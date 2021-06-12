Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.11). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WVE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WVE traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.24. 766,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,763. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $360.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.36.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

