Analysts Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $780.43 Million

Analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report $780.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $766.50 million to $800.00 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $590.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 35.2% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,602,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $7,419,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 53.2% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $136.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

