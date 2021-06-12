yOUcash Trading 21.3% Higher This Week (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. yOUcash has a total market cap of $193.60 million and approximately $10,296.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00061182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.18 or 0.00785093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.69 or 0.08293330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00086774 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,175,014,104 coins. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

