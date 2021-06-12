BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $450.93 Million

Equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report sales of $450.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $455.60 million and the lowest is $448.40 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $510.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

NASDAQ BOKF traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $89.01. 136,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,328. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 7,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

