Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $3.21 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $9.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $11.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $11.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.42. 381,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,906. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.21. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

