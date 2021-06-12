Brokerages Expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to post sales of $9.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.30 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $4.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $38.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.57 billion to $41.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $36.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.06 billion to $39.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.81.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,117,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,982,813. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.77, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

