Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will report $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $914.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $7,887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,713,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 16,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,134,489.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,444 shares of company stock worth $18,468,685 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXST stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.83. 410,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,147. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.10 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

