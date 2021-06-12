ChainX Trading 29.7% Lower Over Last Week (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $63.37 million and approximately $642,380.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $6.00 or 0.00016911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00058018 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00168402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00195529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.34 or 0.01121818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,608.67 or 1.00282958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 10,553,275 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

