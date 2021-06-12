Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post $101.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $103.40 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $85.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $421.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.50 million to $431.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $472.20 million, with estimates ranging from $445.70 million to $502.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $103.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.12 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $80,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 8,180 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $158,201.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,605 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

AMPH stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $19.92. 244,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,234. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.