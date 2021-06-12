Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Sealed Air posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEE. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SEE traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $58.69. 1,432,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,343. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.96. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

