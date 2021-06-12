HyperCash (HC) Price Reaches $0.80 on Top Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $36.24 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,524.54 or 0.99977251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00032525 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.15 or 0.00371904 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.18 or 0.00459232 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.75 or 0.00826714 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00063708 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003488 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

