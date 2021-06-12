$141.50 Million in Sales Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to post sales of $141.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.10 million and the highest is $151.50 million. NovoCure reported sales of $115.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $574.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.70 million to $612.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $652.95 million, with estimates ranging from $618.80 million to $687.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

In other NovoCure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $204,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,941,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,355 shares of company stock valued at $48,078,335 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $993,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.28. The stock had a trading volume of 374,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,277. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $220.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,966.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

