Analysts Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post $247.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.10 million. LivaNova posted sales of $182.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $983.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $979.30 million to $987.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.00 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIVN. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.79. The company had a trading volume of 492,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,906. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

