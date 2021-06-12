Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PLYA stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,801. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.23. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $40,883.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,695,343 shares of company stock worth $46,093,975 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 127,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

