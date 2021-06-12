Ravencoin (RVN) Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $622.25 million and $79.72 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002344 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058381 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00061049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00022017 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,978,285,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

