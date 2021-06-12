BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get BP alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in BP by 5.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in BP by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BP by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 72,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,107,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,722,954. The firm has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02. BP has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $28.07.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BP will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.37%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.