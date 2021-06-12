Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives €107.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €107.53 ($126.51).

A number of research firms have commented on SY1. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Symrise stock traded up €1.00 ($1.18) during trading on Friday, reaching €111.60 ($131.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,308 shares. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €107.97.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

