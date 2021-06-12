Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Hits $0.0511 on Top Exchanges

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.53 million and $2,896.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.60 or 0.00460454 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003689 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00016420 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.77 or 0.01151857 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MEMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.