Aeon Hits Market Capitalization of $15.72 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $15.72 million and $10,129.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002778 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.70 or 0.00684507 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000269 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

