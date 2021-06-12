Analysts Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.85. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.75. The stock had a trading volume of 123,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,858. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,158,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 202,796 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

