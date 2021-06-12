$1.09 EPS Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.15. Banner reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.53 million. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Banner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Banner by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68,436 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Banner by 1,661.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 35,450 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Banner by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,628. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.15. Banner has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

