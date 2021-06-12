DODO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.10 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. DODO has a total market cap of $139.91 million and approximately $25.10 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DODO has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00003528 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00061327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00022147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.51 or 0.00787618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.27 or 0.08272688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00086208 BTC.

About DODO

DODO is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

