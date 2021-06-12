CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will report sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.79 billion. CSX posted sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $11.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,961,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. CSX has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.78.

CSX’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, June 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, June 4th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 28th.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in CSX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,815,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,769,000 after purchasing an additional 61,393 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

