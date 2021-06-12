Swarm (SWM) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Swarm has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and $15,320.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0736 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00061327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00022147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.51 or 0.00787618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.27 or 0.08272688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00086208 BTC.

Swarm Profile

SWM is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

