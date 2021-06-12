Analysts Set 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) Target Price at €28.12

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €28.12 ($33.08).

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

ETR:DRI traded up €0.30 ($0.35) on Friday, hitting €26.36 ($31.01). 85,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.84. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1 year low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 1 year high of €27.12 ($31.91). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.06.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

