Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

A number of research firms have commented on DOOR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Masonite International alerts:

NYSE DOOR traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.69. 55,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.03. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $62.98 and a 12-month high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,643,000 after purchasing an additional 434,950 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth $39,869,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,302,000 after acquiring an additional 179,253 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth $12,293,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,624,000 after acquiring an additional 107,863 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.