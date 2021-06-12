Analysts Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Price Target at $138.53

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

APTV traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.76. The stock had a trading volume of 889,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $160.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.67.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $317,186,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after buying an additional 2,428,351 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Aptiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

