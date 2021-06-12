Pendle Price Tops $0.73 on Top Exchanges (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $12.03 million and $8,942.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00058813 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00173166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00195760 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.76 or 0.01131932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,862.28 or 1.00044547 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

