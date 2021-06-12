EUNO (EUNO) Trading 1.5% Higher This Week

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $8.94 million and approximately $1,406.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.02 or 0.00842529 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000257 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 81.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,228,122,739 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

