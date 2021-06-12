EUNO (EUNO) Trading 1.5% Higher This Week

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $8.94 million and approximately $1,406.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.02 or 0.00842529 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000257 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 81.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,228,122,739 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

