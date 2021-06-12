Sharder Achieves Market Capitalization of $944,241.02 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, Sharder has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $944,241.02 and $230,605.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharder coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00061464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.12 or 0.00785536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.51 or 0.08283868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00086387 BTC.

Sharder (SS) is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

