NULS Achieves Market Capitalization of $49.07 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, NULS has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $49.07 million and $27.03 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00058588 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00173719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00195791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.78 or 0.01122724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,815.47 or 1.00080831 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

