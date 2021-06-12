ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.00. ProAssurance reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 102,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,194. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56. ProAssurance has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

