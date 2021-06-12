Katalyo (KTLYO) One Day Volume Tops $111,110.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Katalyo has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $111,110.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00058424 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00172071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00195926 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.53 or 0.01119739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,595.11 or 0.99760940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

