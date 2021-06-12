Ripio Credit Network One Day Volume Tops $385,037.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0583 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $29.61 million and $385,037.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00040533 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00041367 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000217 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

