Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLDB. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:SLDB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. 593,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,360. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.51. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,608,695 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,996.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,206,685 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,688,438.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.