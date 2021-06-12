Brokerages Set Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Target Price at $15.57

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXLA. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. 2,081,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,419. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $186.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.39. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

