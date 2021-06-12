Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives $6.23 Average PT from Analysts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on WIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,291 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 756,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 300,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 805,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 225,500 shares in the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WIT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,305. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Wipro has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $8.27.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

