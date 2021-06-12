Velas (VLX) Achieves Market Cap of $151.34 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0712 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $151.34 million and $1.79 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000191 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000933 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001833 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000530 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

