PAYCENT (PYN) Trading Down 43% Over Last Week

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $147,502.08 and $418.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 43% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00061183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00022038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.65 or 0.00789597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.93 or 0.08283984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00086142 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.