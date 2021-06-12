Analysts Set Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target at $18.56

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $19.96. 2,951,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,660. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.95%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

