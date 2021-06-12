Brokerages Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) PT at $1,542.21

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,542.21.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

AZO traded up $20.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,394.61. 157,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,279. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,074.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,542.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,452.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total value of $7,297,466.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 993 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,533 shares of company stock worth $12,582,471 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

