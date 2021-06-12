Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PROG. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Progenity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. 22,656,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,358. Progenity has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $194.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Progenity will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Progenity by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progenity by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.