DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04.

DMAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 201,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,004. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $168.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

